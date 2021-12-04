UA volleyball team rallies but falls short in season-ending loss to UNLV

The Arizona volleyball team battled back from losing the first two sets Saturday before falling in five sets to UNLV in a season-ending 3-2 defeat.

The Rebels won 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 19-25, 15-9 at McKale Center in the round of 16 of the National Invitation Volleyball Championship.

UA ends its season with a 17-16 record. UNLV (25-9) will go on to play Arkansas in the quarterfinals on Tuesday in El Paso.

Jaelyn Hodge had 23 kills in the loss, while Kamaile Hiapo had 30 digs. Emery Herman notched 49 assists.

Most of the Wildcats' team is expected back for the 2022 season. UA's young squad finished 8-12 in the tough Pac-12 this season.