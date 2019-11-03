The Arizona volleyball team took No. 17-ranked Utah to five sets in Salt Lake City on Sunday before losing 3-2. Game scores were 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8.
The Wildcats (12-12, 2-10 Pac-12) return home to face No. 20 Cal on Thursday and No. 5 Stanford on Saturday.
Katie Smoot had 19 kills for UA on Sunday while Julia Patterson had 46 assists and 13 digs. Emi Pua'a had a team-high 15 digs and Paige Whipple added 17 kills.
Utah improved to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12. The Utes had won 3-1 over UA on Oct. 4 at McKale Center.