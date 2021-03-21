UA volleyball team sweeps host Cal to reach .500 mark

The Arizona Wildcats finished their first volleyball road sweep of the season with its second 3-0 win over host Cal in two days Sunday.

Emery Herman had 34 assists and 11 digs while Kamaile Hiapo had 16 digs in the 25-18, 26-24, 25-23 win. Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Merle Weidt each had 11 kills.

Arizona (9-9) has won four straight matches and five of its past six to reach the .500 mark. UA has four regular-season matches left this year, and next hosts USC at 6 p.m. Friday at McKale Center.