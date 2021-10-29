UA volleyball team sweeps No. 15 Stanford

Less than four weeks after being swept at Stanford, the Arizona volleyball team returned the favor Friday night at McKale Center, routing the No. 15-ranked Cardinal 25-19, 25-14, 25-23.

UA (13-9, 5-6 Pac-12) hit .303 in the match while holding Stanford (12-7, 7-4) to a .176 mark.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 15 kills in the win, while Puk Stubbe added 12. Emery Herman had 34 assists and 12 digs, and Kamaile Hiapo also notched 12 digs.

Arizona hosts last-place Cal (7-15, 0-11) at noon Sunday. UA beat the Golden Bears 3-1 on the road on Oct. 1. Cal dropped its 12th straight match overall Friday in a 3-0 loss at ASU, and the Golden Bears have lost 33 of 38 sets in Pac-12 play.