The UA volleyball team had a rough weekend in the Bay Area, and the schedule isn't about let up.
After a 3-0 loss at No. 2 Stanford on Friday night, the Wildcats (11-7, 1-5 Pac-12) were swept 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 at No. 16 California on Sunday.
Julia Patterson had 26 assists in the loss to put her over 3,000 for her career, the seventh UA player ever to reach that milestone. Paige Whipple added 13 kills for the Wildcats.
The Golden Bears are a perfect 6-0 in Pac-12 play and 14-2 overall.
Arizona's road trip continues this week with matches at No. 24 Washington State on Thursday and No. 11 Washington on Sunday.