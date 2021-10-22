 Skip to main content
UA volleyball team takes marathon third set over Colorado, goes on to beat host Buffaloes

  • Updated

Sofia Maldonado Diaz

The UA volleyball team ended a five-match losing streak with a 3-1 win over host Colorado on Friday night.

Game scores were 23-25, 25-16, 37-35, 25-21. The third set score was the first time UA had a 37-35 game since 2005.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had a career-high 26 kills in the win, while Puk Stubbe notched 20 digs and 14 kills and Emery Herman had 52 assists and 21 digs.

Kamaile Hiapo added 22 digs for UA (12-8, 4-5).

The Wildcats hit .243 in the match and held the Buffaloes (12-6, 3-6) to a .159 mark.

The Wildcats visit No. 18 Utah at noon Sunday. The Utes (12-6, 5-4) have lost three of four overall, and suffered their first home defeat of the season Friday night, falling 3-1 to Arizona State.

