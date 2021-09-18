 Skip to main content
UA volleyball team wraps up non-conference schedule with third straight win

  • Updated

Sofia Maldonado Diaz

The Arizona Wildcats volleyball team finished off its third sweep in two days with a 3-0 victory over Texas Southern at the Wildcat Classic at McKale Center on Saturday.

Game scores were 25-12, 25-18, 25-12.

UA improved to 8-3 in finishing its non-conference schedule. Texas Southern fell to 1-11.

Emery Herman had 31 assists and three aces, while Sofia Maldonado Diaz had nine kills and seven digs.

Arizona starts Pac-12 play with a match at Arizona State on Thursday night.

Upcoming UA schedule

Thursday, Sept. 23: Arizona at Arizona State, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26: Oregon State at Arizona, noon

Friday, Oct. 1: Arizona at California, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3: Arizona at Stanford, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8: Washington at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10: Washington State at Arizona, noon

