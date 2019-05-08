The Arizona women's golf team moved on to the NCAA championships with a second-place finish in the NCAA regionals on Wednesday. The Wildcats shot 3-under par for the week, one stroke behind Kent State in the East Lansing Regional.
The 24-team championship field is comprised of the top six schools from four regionals. Other Pac-12 schools competing for the national title are USC, Washington, UCLA, Stanford and Arizona State.
The NCAA championship will be played at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, from May 17-22. The Wildcats won last year's title when Haley Moore holed a 5-foot putt on the 18th green.
UA head coach Laura Ianello said her team cherished the opportunity to defend its title.
"I'm really proud of the ladies' performance," Ianello said. "We're all looking forward to having qualified for the national championship. I know the ladies are excited to get to Arkansas next week. It's a huge honor to even qualify for the national championship, and to defend our title will be absolutely amazing. I know the these ladies will be passionate about doing so. Getting there was a great feat."
Moore on Wednesday shot an even-par 72 and finished even for the week in a tie for sixth, along with fellow Wildcats senior Bianca Pagdanganan.
UA freshman Ya Chun Chang paced the Wildcats during the final round of the three-day regional with a 1-under 71. She birdied holes five, 13, 15 and 17 to finish in a tie for 15th at 3-over for the week. Sophomore Yu-Sang Hou was the highest finisher for Arizona after she shot a final-round 72 to get into a tie for fourth at 1-under overall.
Junior Sandra Nordaas finished a 6-over for the week in a tie for 27th.
This article was compiled in part from a UA press release.