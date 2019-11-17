The Arizona soccer team will head to Stanford, Calif., this weekend for its second-round game and potentially a Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament.
UA will face Penn State at 5 p.m. Friday at Stanford. No. 1-seeded Stanford will then host Hofstra at 8 p.m.
The winners of those two matches will play at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16.
Arizona (12-6-1) beat TCU 1-0 in the first round on Saturday. Penn State (16-6-1) beat Stony Brook 3-1. The Nittany Lions are the No. 4 seed in UA's 16-team region, and are ranked No. 18 overall. Stanford is the No. 1 overall team in the country.
Penn State has won 10 straight matches since a 6-6-1 start. The Nittany Lions lost 2-1 to Stanford in the season opener on Aug. 23.