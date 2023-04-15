The No. 51 UA women’s tennis team closed out its home slate with a 4-1 victory over no. 54 Colorado Saturday at LaNelle Robson Tennis Center.

The win gave the Wildcats (16-11, 3-6 Pac-12) the weekend sweep after Friday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Utah.

Against the Buffaloes (11-17, 2-7), Arizona won the doubles point to off the racquets of tandems Reece Carter/Salma Ziouti and Midori Castillo-Meza/Belen Nevenhoven.

That came before Colorado’s Mila Stanojevic defeated the UA’s Kayla Wilkins to open singles play to knot the match at one all.

But Arizona’s Tanvi Narendran (6-0, 6-0), Carter (6-2, 6-1) and Ziouti (6-1, 7-5) took the next three singles matches to seal the Wildcat victory.

The win over Colorado wrapped up a strong home weekend for Arizona. A day earlier, the Wildcats lost the doubles point to Utah, won the first three singles matches, and then held on for the 4-3 win when Castilo-Meza clinched her third set with a tiebreak victory.