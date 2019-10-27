Fans of the Arizona women’s basketball team were hungry to see the 2019 WNIT Champions play again.
That was evident when 1,933 people showed up Sunday to see the Wildcats play an exhibition game at McKale Center, which UA won easily 85-38 over Eastern New Mexico.
However, this wasn’t the same team they watched last spring. While eight players have returned, there is a new look to Arizona this season.
There is a new hype video, and the starters ran through the tunnel during introductions instead of off the bench.
What’s on the court is different, too. There’s now 14 players running an up-tempo offense and tenacious defense.
UA will open the season with a home game Nov. 5 against North Dakota.
The Wildcats took over right away Sunday. They won the tip and shortly after Aari McDonald drove down the lane and scored the first basket. Dominique McBryde picked up a deflected ball on defense and went coast-to-coast for the next score. McBryde added two more and then it was Sam Thomas with a corner 3.
“I would say we are just trying to come out with a bang this year,” said Thomas, who finished with eight points. “With ‘The Program’ (military-type training) we did we talked about attacking everything 100%, 100% of the time.”
McBryde had five rebounds in the first half and ended up grabbing eight total, scored seven points, and had two steals. She was communicating with her teammates on both offense and defense — making sure they were all in the right position. Barnes said the returnees have all show a lot of growth, McBryde especially.
“Dominique, if you noticed, wasn’t in foul trouble,” Barnes said. “That was the first half of the season last year ... She’s just growing and understanding. She knows she is like a point guard in the post position. … It’s difficult to have her off the floor. She’s versatile and improved her 3. She’s in great shape. All those things bring her to the next level.”
Yet, it wasn’t only the veterans flexing their muscle. The newbies got in the act, as well. Helena Pueyo hit two 3s, and Mara Mote, Sevval Gul, Tara Manumaleuga each tallied one — all in the first half.
The Wildcats led 52-17 at the break and shot 77.8% overall in the first half, including 69.2% from the 3-point line (9 of 13).
“I was talking on the bench with a couple of other players and we definitely agree that we are a better 3-point shooting team this year,” McDonald said. “I’ve seen that the floor is really spread so that helps me — I don’t have to drive all the way. People were open. They knocked all the shots down.”
All 12 Wildcats who saw action scored. McDonald had a team-high 14 points. She also had five assists and two steals. Gul was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 10 points. Semaj Smith was two points shy of a double-double with 10 rebounds and eight points. Pueyo chipped in with nine points and Mote had eight.
The second half was more of the same, with Birna Benonysdottir hitting a 3 of her own late in the third quarter.
UA finished shooting 55.2% from the field and 45.5% (15 of 33) from 3-point range.
McDonald said all the freshman stood out in their own way.
“Sevval had a major presence inside,” McDonald said. “She was getting key blocks and rebounds. … Mara did a great job handling the one as a freshman, I was really impressed. Helena had a nice block — I liked that and today she showed she can really shoot the ball,” McDonald said.