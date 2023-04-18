The No. 29 Arizona women’s golf team is sitting exactly where they — or anyone, for that matter — would want to be heading into Wednesday’s final round of the 2023 Pac-12 Championship: atop the leaderboard, that is.

The Wildcats, at 8-under-par collectively through two rounds, are tied with No. 14 USC after two days of the three-day conference title event at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.

No. 1 Stanford is three shots back at 5 under, with Oregon following at two under and ASU rounding out the top five. The Sun Devils are even through two days on their home course.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang, the nation’s No. 1 player, leads all individuals at 9 under, with USC’s Catherine Park and the first first of four Wildcats in the top 20, Carolina Melgrati, tied for second at 5 under.

Arizona’s Lilas Pinthier and Julia Misemer are tied for seventh at 2 under.

Gile Bite Starkute is tied for 20th at 1 over.

Nena Wongthananavimok is tied for 33rd at 4 over.