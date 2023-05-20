The UA women's golf team is in line to make Sunday's first cut after shooting an even-par 288 during the second round Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale.

UA must finish in the top 15 to advance past Sunday. It is 13th through two rounds out of 30 teams at Grayhawk Golf Club.

The top eight after Monday's fourth round will advance to match play to determine the national champion.

UA (580) is six shots out of the top eight but five shots ahead of San Jose State, which is 16th. Wake Forest (559) is first, followed by Stanford (561) and South Carolina (562).

Arizona's Nena Wongthanavimok is tied for 24th among individuals after notching a 1-over 73 Tuesday. She has a 3-under 142 total.