The University of Arizona women's golf team had a strong opening day Monday and sits near the top of a crowded leaderboard at the NCAA regional in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wildcats shot a 2-under 286 overall and are in fourth place. Host NC State (282) is in front, followed by Florida State (283) and Arizona State (284). Purdue (287) is a shot back of UA, and Florida (290) is four behind the Wildcats.

The event at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course continues through Wednesday. The top five teams out of 12 will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale next week.

Nena Wongthanavimok led the Wildcats with a 2-under 70 and is tied for fifth place among individuals, three shots behind the leaders.

Other UA scores in the opening round were Lilas Pinthier (71, tied for ninth), Julia Misemer (72, tied for 19th), Carolina Melgrati (73, tied for 29th) and Gile Bite Starkute (74, tied for 34th).