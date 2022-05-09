UA women's golf team in sixth place after opening day of regionals

Carolina Melgrtai and Catalina Foothills High School grad Maya Benita both shot a 1-under 71 for Arizona in the opening round of the NCAA Regionals in Albuquerque on Monday.

The Wildcats are in sixth place out of 12 teams after shooting a 5-over 293 total, but are only one shot out of fourth place. The top four teams will advance to the NCAA Championships.

Oregon (284) is in first, followed by Texas (287), Florida (288), TCU (292) and Georgia (292).

"We came out and played well today that set a great tone to begin the week," said UA coach Laura Ianello in a news release. "Maya and Carolina played some of their best golf as Wildcats, which was fantastic to see on the opening day of NCAA Regionals."

Benita and Carolina Melgrtai are both tied for eighth among individuals. Oregon's Briana Chacon is first with a 7-under 65.

Arizona's Lilas Pinthier is tied for 21st after shooting a 74.

The event runs through Wednesday. Tuesday's second round begins at 7 a.m.

