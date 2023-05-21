The University of Arizona women's golf team easily made the 15-team cut at the NCAA Championships on Sunday and put itself in position to compete for a spot in match play.

UA is tied for seventh overall with a 5-over 869 total. The Wildcats must be in the top eight after Monday's fourth round at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale to advance to match play on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine a national champion.

The Wildcats are tied with Texas A&M, one shot ahead of Pepperdine and Georgia. Oklahoma State is 11th, two shots behind UA. The cut line was at 17 over.

The top six teams through three rounds are Stanford (851), Wake Forest (858), Texas (858), USC (862), Florida State (863) and South Carolina (864).

Nena Wongthanavimok and Carolina Melgrati led the way as UA posted a 1-over 289 in the third on a day most teams struggled. Wongthanavimok shot a 3-under 69 and is tied for fifth place among individuals with a 5-under 211, five shots off the lead. Melgrati shot a 1-under 71 in the third round and is tied for 18th with a 1-under 215 total.