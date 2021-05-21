UA women's golf team off to strong start at NCAA Championship in Scottsdale

The UA women’s golf team shot a 4-over 292 Friday in the first round of the NCAA Championship, only three shots off the lead.

UA is in a four-way tie for fourth at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Texas was in first place with a 1-over, followed by Oregon at plus-2 and Duke and Stanford at plus-3. UA, ranked 22nd coming in, is tied with Kent State, Duke and Wake Forest. ASU is in 13th place with a 12-over total.

The Wildcats were led by Gile Bite Starkute, who is tied for fifth among individuals with an even-par 72. She’s three shots behind leader Rachel Heck of Stanford.

Arizona’s Ya Chun Chang and Therese Warner were both tied for 19th after shooting a 1 over. Wildcats YuSang Hou and Vivian Hou were tied for 38th with a 2 over.

South Carolina, ranked No. 1 coming into the event, is in last place among the 24 teams after a dismal 24 over for the day.

The event continues through Sunday. After that, the top eight teams will advance to match play to determine the national champion.