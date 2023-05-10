The Arizona women's golf team is headed to Scottsdale, and the Wildcats aren't just passing through on their way home from North Carolina.

Arizona won the NCAA Raleigh Regional on Wednesday, locking up one of 30 spots in the upcoming NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club (May 19-24).

The Wildcats had the lowest collective round of the day, coming in at 7 under par at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Initially, that score moved them from a tie for fourth into second place behind host North Carolina State. But a Wolfpack golfer signed an incorrect scorecard, disqualifying her and forcing the inclusion of NC State's lowest individual score. That dropped the Wolfpack into the second spot.

Arizona finished the three-round event at 5 under. The disqualification bumped NC State to 3 under. Wake Forest (even), TCU (2 over) and Florida State (6 over) also advanced. Arizona State, which was ranked 11th nationally entering the regional, shot 14 over Wednesday and fell to seventh place at 10 over.

Freshman Julia Misemer led the Wildcats with her second consecutive 4-under 68, giving her a three-round score of 8-under 208, tied for second best in the field. Lilas Pinthier shot a bogey-free, 2-under 70; Gile Bite Starkute shot a 1-under 71; and Carolina Melgrati shot an even-par 72.

Misemer's runner-up performance marks the best finish of her career and the top finish by an Arizona golfer at an NCAA regionals since Alison Walshe won the 2008 UC Davis Regional.

Arizona has advanced out of NCAA regionals nine times out of 12 trips under coach Laura Ianello, including the 2018 national championship.