Nena Wongthanavimok’s strong round helped the Wildcats stay in the middle of the pack after the first round of the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale on Friday.

Wongthanavimok shot a 69 and is tied for seventh among individuals. She's three shots off the pace at the par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club.

UA is tied for 13th as a team after shooting a 4-over 292 total. The Wildcats trail leader Wake Forest by 13 shots.

Gile Bile Starkute and Carolina Melgrati both shot 1-over 73s for UA. Julia Misemer shot a 77 and Lilas Pinthier had a 78.