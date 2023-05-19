Nena Wongthanavimok’s strong round helped the Wildcats stay in the middle of the pack after the first round of the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale on Friday.
Wongthanavimok shot a 69 and is tied for seventh among individuals. She's three shots off the pace at the par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club.
UA is tied for 13th as a team after shooting a 4-over 292 total. The Wildcats trail leader Wake Forest by 13 shots.
Gile Bile Starkute and Carolina Melgrati both shot 1-over 73s for UA. Julia Misemer shot a 77 and Lilas Pinthier had a 78.
Out of 30 teams, the Wildcats must be in the top 15 after Sunday's third round to advance. They must then be in the top eight after Monday's fourth round to qualify for the eight-team match play on Tuesday and Wednesday.