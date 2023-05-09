The logjam at the top of the Raleigh Regional could mean a tense final round Wednesday for the Arizona Wildcats women's golf team.

Through two rounds, the top eight teams are separated by just 13 strokes, with UA tied for fourth, eight shots behind leader and host NC State.

The top five teams in the 12-team regional advance to next week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale.

UA shot a 4-over 292 Tuesday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course and has a 2-over 578 total. NC State has a 6-under 270, followed by Arizona State (272) and Wake Forest (277).

Purdue is tied with UA, with Florida State a shot back at 579. In sixth and seventh place are TCU (580) and Florida (583). Those two schools barely edged out UA in last year's regional, keeping the Wildcats from advancing to the NCAA Championship.

Freshman Julia Misemer's strong second round kept UA near the top. She fired a 4-under 68 Tuesday and is tied for fourth among individuals with a 4-under 140 total, five shots off the lead.