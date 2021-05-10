 Skip to main content
UA women's golf team tied for sixth after opening round of regional

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

The Arizona women’s golf team is tied for sixth in its NCAA regional at Stanford after shooting a 5-over 289 in Monday’s opening round.

Host Stanford leads after shooting a 12 under, 10 shots ahead of second-place Virginia Tech.

UA’s Yu-Sang Hou is the only Wildcat among the top 20 individuals. She’s tied for 12th after notching a 1-under 70, three shots off the lead.

The event continues through Wednesday.

Team scores: Stanford 272, Virginia Tech 282, Wake Forest 286, Oklahoma State 287, USC 288, Arizona 289, Denver 289, Florida 290, Northwestern 290, New Mexico State 291, San Diego State 291, Iowa State 296, Sacramento State 297, San Jose State 297, TCU 301, Pepperdine 304, Cal Poly 305, Navy 313.

