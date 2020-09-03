UA women's soccer team shut down for 2 weeks following positive COVID-19 tests

The UA has suspended all women's soccer activities for two weeks and canceled all athletic department events until Tuesday after seven members of the team tested either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19.
The university is doing so "out of an abundance of caution," said Dr. Stephen Paul, director of medical services for the athletic department.
“The safety of our students and student-athletes is the first priority of the University of Arizona," he said.
The athletic department reported 13 positive tests and six inconclusive tests, with seven coming from coach Tony Amato's program. Nine positive or inconclusive tests were spread over eight separate teams, and three came from the Wildcats' medical services staff.
The decision will not interrupt any competition, as the Pac-12 has ruled that games cannot start until January. However, the conference announced Thursday that a rapid-testing partnership could move up the league's timeframe to return to action.
