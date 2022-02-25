UA's adaptive athletics program unveils new gym and locker room ahead of national tournament

The UA adaptive athletics program unveiled a new gym and locker room at the Campus Recreation Center on Friday ahead of a wheelchair basketball tournament that will showcase the Wildcats' nationally renowned programs.

The Cody Schechter Gym and Locker Room is named after Schechter, a Special Olympian and son of Arizona alumnus and Phoenix businessman Eric Schechter.

“This unprecedented gift has created dedicated locker room, practice, and competition space for wheelchair sports.” said Amanda Kraus, the UA’s executive director for disability resource center.

Campus Rec director Troy Vaughn said the "impactful and sustainable gift" will also go toward long-term projects.

Arizona’s Adaptive Athletics program is one of the largest and best in the United States. It is the model for wheelchair sports, with 44 athletes representing the United States the Paralympics and various collegiate national championships.