UA's Shannon Meisberger places second in 400 hurdles at NCAA Championships
NCAA Track & Field Championships

Shannon Meisberger

Arizona Wildcat junior Shannon Meisberger ran her personal-best time of 55.70 seconds Saturday to finish second in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Meisberger sprinted to the finish line after the 10th hurdle to beat Andrenette Knight of Virginia. Her time was almost a second faster than her previous best.

Anna Cockrell of USC won in 54.68.

Wildcat junior Lillian Lowe cleared 5-11 1/4 in the high jump but missed at 6-1/2, giving her ninth place. Sophomore Skylar Sieben had strong performances in the heptathlon but could not overcome the deficit she faced after failing to clear the opening height Friday in the high jump.

