The Jim Click Multis and Shootout at Drachman Stadium finished not only with the UA women’s track and field team winning their half of the event, but with UA stars Talie Bonds and Jordan Geist yet again ending a weekend with new school records.

Geist broke his own school record in the hammer throw — a mark he set just weeks ago — with a heave of 74.14 meters (243 feet, 3 inches), to help the Wildcats to second place as a team among the men’s field. Geist, who won the NCAA indoor shot put title last month, remains the NCAA’s leader in the outdoor hammer throw after Saturday’s meet.

Bonds, who tied a UA school record that had sat for seven years in the 100-meter hurdles just two weeks ago, broke that mark officially Saturday, blitzing to a Drachman Stadium record 12.67, which is also the third fastest time in the NCAA this season. Bonds also finished second in the women’s high jump.

The women’s team outpaced second-place Minnesota and third place Nebraska, as well as Oklahoma State, UCLA and Texas Tech in the team competition.

The UA men took second to Nebraska, while Minnesota finished third, followed in order by UCLA, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

Other UA victories included Carl Hicks setting a personal best in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 46.21.

The UA men’s relay team of Trayvion White-Austin, Brian Limage, Hicks and James Onanubosi won the 4-by-100, clocking a season-best time of 39.15.

Antonia Sanchez Nunez’s time of 59.80 won the women’s 400 meter hurdles, while Alisa Lyesina was first among college athletes in the women’s 1500 meters with a time of 4:28.21. Sailor Hutton took second in that event, only to follow it up almost immediately after with a win in the women’s 3000 meters with a time of 10:06.50.

And Ian Sanchez Lopez wont he 3000 meters with a time of 8:19.10.