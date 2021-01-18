 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UCLA jumps into Associated Press Top 25; Mathurin nominated for Pac-12 honors

UCLA jumps into Associated Press Top 25; Mathurin nominated for Pac-12 honors

  • Updated
UCLA completes desert sweep with 81-76 win over Arizona

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) gives a high-five to Jaime Jaquez Jr. as time expires in overtime of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 81-75.

 Ross D. Franklin

At 7-0 in Pac-12 play so far, UCLA jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday at No. 23, while Colorado and USC were just outside.

Oregon remains the highest-ranked Pac-12 team (21), though the Ducks are on a COVID pause and didn't play ASU or UA last week. Colorado received the 27th most points in voting while USC was 30th.

No other Pac-12 teams received any votes but Arizona continues to show up in the metrics in line for a potential NCAA bid if the Wildcats had left themselves eligible. UA is No. 31 in the NET, 29 in Kenpom and 41 in Sagarin.

Not surprisingly, Arizona has nominated Bennedict Mathurin for both Pac-12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after his 31-point performance at OSU.

The major obstacle Mathurin could face is that his stats came off only one game, while two other top Player of the Week candidates, Colorado's McKinley Wright and USC's Evan Mobley, led their teams to three victories last week.

Mathurin shot 10 of 12 overall and 6 of 7 from three in the Wildcats' 98-64 win at OSU, while Wright averaged 12.0 points and 8.0 assists in Colorado's wins over Utah, Cal and Stanford, and Mobley averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in USC's wins over UC Riverside, Washington and Washington State.

Mobley was also nominated for the Freshman of the Week award, while Colorado's Jabari Walker was nominated after a breakout week in which he averaged 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in the Buffs' three wins.

FWIW, here's the ballot I submitted to the AP Top 25:

1 Gonzaga

2 Baylor

3 Villanova

4 Iowa

5 Tennessee

6 Houston

7 Texas

8 Kansas

9 Creighton

10 Michigan

11 Wisconsin

12 Texas Tech

13 Virginia

14 Ohio State

15 West Virginia

16 Missouri

17 Florida state

18 Oregon

19 Illinois

20 Clemson

21 UCLA

22 Louisville

23 UConn

24 USC

25 Minnesota

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona's Sean Miller on Bennedict Mathurin's 31-point outing, shifting the lineup and missing Jemarl Baker

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News