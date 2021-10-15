UCLA sweeps Arizona in volleyball to extend Cats' losing streak to four

The UA volleyball team dropped its fourth straight match Friday at McKale Center as No. 14-ranked UCLA swept the Wildcats in a 25-17, 28-26, 25-16 victory.

Arizona (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) has been outscored 12-1 during that stretch.

Jaelyn Hodge had 16 kills and Sofia Maldonado Diaz added 11 kills and nine digs in the loss. Emery Herman had 31 assists and seven assists.

UCLA improved to 13-2, 6-1.

The Wildcats host USC (8-8, 4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Trojans won 3-2 at ASU on Friday night.