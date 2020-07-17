University of Arizona reports three positive COVID-19 tests among 83 football players training on campus

The University of Arizona on Friday reported three positive COVID-19 test results among the 83 football players who have been working out on campus and have been tested on a weekly basis.

The school said it has administered 366 “test-encounters,” which it defines as “a variety of individual tests such as PCR, antigen and antibody testing.”

Two of the three student-athletes who tested positive were asymptomatic, the UA said. All three were removed from voluntary training to enter isolation protocols.

Additionally, the UA said none of the 28 staff members who have been on campus to assist with the workouts has tested positive.

In late June, the UA paused its athletics reentry process amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and across the state. By that point, 83 football players already had begun training. Those workouts continue while the school awaits word from the Pac-12 Conference about the fall athletics schedule.

The Pac-12 announced last week that it was shifting to a conference-only format for fall sports and delaying the start of “mandatory” athletic activities – e.g., full-squad football practices – because coronavirus cases were trending negatively. The conference said it would announce the new schedule no later than July 31.