University of Arizona: Rise in COVID-19 cases pauses return of athletes to campus

With COVID-19 cases surging in the state and Governor Doug Ducey ordering a shutdown, the University of Arizona has put its athletics reentry plan on pause.

On June 15, the UA had begun bringing football players back in waves to participate in voluntary on-campus workouts. Eighty-three student-athletes had returned to campus, and only one had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school. But with cases still on the rise in Pima County and elsewhere, and the healthcare system becoming increasingly burdened, the UA has halted workouts for the time being.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have made this decision with campus and community partners to pause our reentry process,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. “The health, safety and well-being of all members of our community is our No. 1 priority. We will continue to work in conjunction with campus partners and our local government agencies to support and evaluate a safe and healthy return to campus.”

Added Dr. Stephen Paul of C.A.T.S. Medical Services, who helped formulate the reentry plan: “Our mission has always been, first and foremost, the safety of our student-athletes, staff and community. Health and safety continue to be the guiding force in our reentry process.