University of Arizona rugby program eyeing a 2021 season, thanks to homegrown return-to-play plan

Duffy, who oversees both programs and coaches of the men’s team, understood the challenge he faced.

“The intuitive reaction from COVID would be, ‘Let’s do nothing and let’s lock everything down.’ But we’ve all been in higher education for awhile, and we knew there would be nothing for students to do,” Duffy said. “We knew it would be a task and between the campus medical team and coaches there would be some hoops to jump through, but we knew we could get it done.”

Duffy believed he could get his players game-ready in time for a spring season. As soon as he fired out who was in town and on campus, Duffy took a poll. Only two players opted out, which took the coach by surprise.

“We started out with no equipment and groups of six players at a time,” Duffy said. “I told them, ‘This is not going to be rugby; it’s basically going to be running.’ They were like, ‘Sounds great, can’t wait.’”

Duffy and the UA’s medical team relied on a combination of milestones and timing to determine when to move to the next phase in his plan.

Players used pool noodles for drills to keep distances. Duffy also brought in massive tires and other pieces of equipment that he wouldn’t have used in a normal situation.