University of Arizona's student-athlete development staff stays the course during pandemic

“You’re going to be an alum or professional outside of your current student-athlete status longer than you’re going to be a student-athlete,” Steptoe said.

The football program relied heavily on mentoring during the pandemic, Steptoe said. For the first time last fall, new Wildcats were paired with players who share a similar hometown or potential career interests Steptoe said the team is looking to bring it back in the spring or summer under first-year coach Jedd Fisch.

“The guys enjoyed it. There was a mix of guys who engaged fully and (others) who didn’t love it,” Steptoe said. “We still have meetings that are going on, so they can continue those conversations and take it from formal setting and build a relationship.”

Read said that while C.A.T.S employees were initially busy making the shift to mostly online programming, the office was still able to host all of its normal programs and events.

“We saw different participation numbers in terms of involvement, but we were able to continue everything we were doing,” she said.

‘You have to be able to change with the times’

Steptoe and others are developing new programs that focus more on interactive and hands-on experiences rather than just lectures.