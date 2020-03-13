USA Diving postpones Olympic trials scheduled for the UA's Hillenbrand Aquatic Center

The USA Diving Board of Directors voted Friday to postpone all USA Diving events — notably the 2020 Olympic Trials scheduled for the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center on campus at the University of Arizona.
The trials were scheduled for April 3-5 at the renovated pool. Further updates will be added as information becomes available, USA Diving said.
"We understand that the current situation is extremely difficult and complicated, but as an organization, it our priority to place safety above all else," USA Diving said in a news release. "We are continuing to monitor this dynamic situation and we will update our decisions and recommendations frequently."
The Olympic trials are the latest on-campus sporting event to be canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA canceled the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, and is putting a halt to all spring sports championships. The UA is encouraging its students to finish the semester off-campus and by taking online courses.