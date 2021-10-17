USC tops Arizona volleyball team to extend Cats' losing streak to five matches

Arizona Daily Star
USC extended the Arizona volleyball team's recent slump Sunday, winning 3-1 at McKale Center.
Game scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.
UA has lost five straight since starting the season 11-3. The Wildcats are 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.
Arizona hit just .157 for the match. Puk Stubbe had 15 kills and 10 digs, while Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 14 digs and eight kills.
USC improves to 9-8, 5-3.
The Wildcats next visit Colorado (12-5, 3-5) at 5 p.m. Friday.
