USC tops Arizona volleyball team to extend Cats' losing streak to five matches

Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

USC extended the Arizona volleyball team's recent slump Sunday, winning 3-1 at McKale Center.

Game scores were 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20.

UA has lost five straight since starting the season 11-3. The Wildcats are 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the Pac-12.

Arizona hit just .157 for the match. Puk Stubbe had 15 kills and 10 digs, while Sofia Maldonado Diaz had 14 digs and eight kills.

USC improves to 9-8, 5-3.

The Wildcats next visit Colorado (12-5, 3-5) at 5 p.m. Friday.

