 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
USC volleyball team sweeps Arizona Wildcats in L.A.
USC 3, ARIZONA 0

USC volleyball team sweeps Arizona Wildcats in L.A.

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats general logo — NEW

Needing some more wins to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament, the UA volleyball team instead ran into a USC team playing at the top of its game Friday night.

In a match that didn't start until 9 p.m. Tucson time, the Trojans swept UA 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 in Los Angeles to drop the Wildcats to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Pac-12.

UA has only three regular-season matches left: at No. 13-ranked UCLA on Sunday, at No. 16 Oregon on Tuesday and against Arizona State at McKale Center next Saturday.

Against USC, the Wildcats hit only .026, making 17 errors to go with 19 kills. The Trojans (12-14, 8-9) hit .366.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had eight kills for UA, while Emery Herman had 13 assists.

Sunday's match against first-place UCLA (21-4, 14-3) starts at 1 p.m. The Bruins swept visiting ASU 3-0 on Friday night.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News