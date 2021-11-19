USC volleyball team sweeps Arizona Wildcats in L.A.

Needing some more wins to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament, the UA volleyball team instead ran into a USC team playing at the top of its game Friday night.

In a match that didn't start until 9 p.m. Tucson time, the Trojans swept UA 25-14, 25-15, 25-11 in Los Angeles to drop the Wildcats to 15-13 overall and 7-10 in the Pac-12.

UA has only three regular-season matches left: at No. 13-ranked UCLA on Sunday, at No. 16 Oregon on Tuesday and against Arizona State at McKale Center next Saturday.

Against USC, the Wildcats hit only .026, making 17 errors to go with 19 kills. The Trojans (12-14, 8-9) hit .366.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz had eight kills for UA, while Emery Herman had 13 assists.

Sunday's match against first-place UCLA (21-4, 14-3) starts at 1 p.m. The Bruins swept visiting ASU 3-0 on Friday night.