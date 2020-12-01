USC, Washington lead Pac-12 as season winds down

Next up: Dec. 5 at Arizona (5 p.m., FS1)

3. UCLA Bruins (2-2)

Last result: The Bruins gashed Arizona's defense on the ground to a tune of 281 yards and 5.0 yards per carry. Demetric Felton had 206 of those yards as well as a touchdown to lead UCLA to a 27-10 win.

Next up: Dec. 5 at ASU (8:30 p.m., FS1)

4. Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1)

Last result: The Sun Devils have had half of their 2020 season wiped out due to extensive positive COVID cases and contract tracing in the program. They've had to cancel their last three games and ASU's only completed matchup was a 28-27 loss against USC back on Nov. 7. ASU is optimistic that it will have enough eligible players to play this week.

Next up: Dec. 5 vs UCLA (8:30 p.m., FS1)

5. Utah Utes (0-2)