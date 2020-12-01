USC, Washington lead Pac-12 as season winds down

The Pac-12 football season feels like it's coming to end right as it was getting started.
Two weeks remain until the Pac-12 Championship on Dec. 18 followed by TBD matchups for the remaining 10 teams on Dec. 19. In the latest College Football Playoff rankings reveal, USC (No. 20), Washington (No. 22) and Oregon (No. 23) made the list.
Here's a look at the full Pac-12 standings and next matchups for each team.
Pac-12 North
1. Washington Huskies (3-0)
Last result: The Huskies pulled off a remarkable second half comeback against Utah over the weekend after trailing 21-0 going into halftime. Dylan Morris found Cade Otton for a 16-yard TD with 36 second left in the fourth quarter to win it.
Next up: Dec. 5 vs Stanford (2 p.m. MST, Fox)
2. Oregon Ducks (3-1)
Last result: Despite leading by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Ducks were upended by the Beavers in Corvallis, losing 41-38. The loss ended Oregon's chances of making the College Football Playoff, and perhaps the Pac-12 Championship game.
Next up: Dec. 5 at Cal (5 p.m., ESPN)
3. Oregon State Beavers (2-2)
Last result: After dropping their first two games, the Beavers have ripped off two straight wins, including the stunner over the Ducks. Running back Jermar Jefferson is averaging 211 rushing yards during the win streak.
Next up: Dec. 5 at Utah (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
4. Washington State Cougars (1-1)
Last result: The Cougars had their last two games (Stanford, Washington) canceled as the program dealt with COVID-19 issues. Their next opponent, USC, is also dealing with virus issues but returned to practice this week lending optimism that this game is played.
Next up: Dec. 6 at USC (7 p.m., FS1)
5. Stanford Cardinal (1-2)
Last result: The Cardinal started 0-2 and had a game against WSU canceled, but finally got a win against their rival Cal last week. Running back Austin Jones had the game-winning touchdown run against the Golden Bears with 1:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Next up: Dec. 5 at Washington (2 p.m., Fox)
6. Cal Golden Bears (0-3)
Last result: A once sneaky pick to win the Pac-12 North, the Golden Bears have yet to win a game in 2020. The game-tying extra point against Stanford was blocked as Cal couldn't hold onto The Axe trophy.
Next up: Dec. 5 vs Oregon (5 p.m., ESPN)
Pac-12 South
1. USC Trojans (3-0)
Last result: The Trojans had two close calls against ASU and UA, but they dispatched of the Utes with a 33-17 win two weeks ago. However, the team had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 last week and had to cancel their game with Colorado. USC's latest test results came back negative this week so the team is back at practice with hopes of playing Sunday against WSU.
Next up: Dec. 6 vs WSU (7 p.m., FS1)
2. Colorado Buffaloes (3-0, 2-0 in Pac-12)
Last result: The Buffs had their matchup against USC canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Trojans' facility, so CU pivoted and squared off against San Diego State in a non-conference matchup, becoming the first Pac-12 school to play an out-of-conference game this year. Colorado won a low-scoring affair 20-10 to stay unbeaten.
Next up: Dec. 5 at Arizona (5 p.m., FS1)
3. UCLA Bruins (2-2)
Last result: The Bruins gashed Arizona's defense on the ground to a tune of 281 yards and 5.0 yards per carry. Demetric Felton had 206 of those yards as well as a touchdown to lead UCLA to a 27-10 win.
Next up: Dec. 5 at ASU (8:30 p.m., FS1)
4. Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1)
Last result: The Sun Devils have had half of their 2020 season wiped out due to extensive positive COVID cases and contract tracing in the program. They've had to cancel their last three games and ASU's only completed matchup was a 28-27 loss against USC back on Nov. 7. ASU is optimistic that it will have enough eligible players to play this week.
Next up: Dec. 5 vs UCLA (8:30 p.m., FS1)
5. Utah Utes (0-2)
Last result: After having to cancel their first two games due to lingering COVID issues, the Utes played the last two weeks and have come out on the losing end both times. Utah led 21-0 at halftime against UW, but the Utes turned the ball over four times as the Huskies were able to mount a late-game comeback.
Next up: Dec. 5 vs OSU (8:30 p.m., ESPN)
6. Arizona Wildcats (0-3)
Last result: The losing streak continued for the Wildcats last week against UCLA and now sits at 10 games following a 27-10 loss. The status of Grant Gunnell (shoulder) is unclear for Saturday's contest against Colorado and freshman Will Plummer would presumably get the start if Gunnell is forced to sit out.
Next up: Dec. 5 vs Colorado (5 p.m., FS1)
