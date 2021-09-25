Vast majority of NIL deals modest so far, while international athletes continue to be shut out

Saying the rule is a “daily conversation” for international athletes his firm has been in contact with, Ranne said the government could issue guidance for international athletes without having laws on the books.

But, he said, “they’re not doing that. And so you have thousands of athletes at this point who are curious why their teammates can potentially do an NIL deal and they cannot.”

Ranne and Cavale said it might take a risk-taking international athlete to force the issue by going ahead and doing an NIL deal — then seeing if ICE will revoke their student visa, which could in turn lead to lawsuits that could eventually shape a decision one way or another.

“There are some advocates out there who will want to help,” Ranne said. “But it’s a risk to lose your status and your scholarship.”

As a result, Cavale said, “I’m not going to ask a kid to do that.”

So maybe, at least considering the numbers to date and the restrictions against international athletes, NIL really isn’t that big a deal at the moment for Arizona.

Certainly, Lloyd made it clear that’s the way he’s looking at it.