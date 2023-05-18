Andrew Stucky's walk-off blast moved the Pima College baseball team a step closer to the NJCAA World Series.

Stucky, a Canyon del Oro High School grad, hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th as Pima beat McCook (Neb.) CC 9-8 on Thursday in the NJCAA West District Regional in Beatrice, Neb.

"I saw a hanging breaking ball on an 0-2 count. I didn’t even hit it too well, but I was just hoping and praying it would get out,” Stucky said in a news release. “There were a lot of ups and downs. Definitely a roller coaster of emotions but this just shows that we got a lot of extra chances."

Pima will play at 1 p.m. Friday against the winner of Salt Lake CC and Southeast CC.

Pima led 7-2 late but allowed five runs in the eighth and another run in the ninth to fall behind 8-7 heading to the bottom of the ninth.

The Aztecs sent the game to extra innings as Rocco Gump doubled in Elijah Reeves (Marana) to tie the game at 8.

Gage Mestas was 2 for 5 with two RBIs in the win, while Gump was 3 for 5 with three doubles and an RBI.