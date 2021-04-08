Want to replace Sean Miller as Arizona's head men's basketball coach? Applications open now

Because the job is likely to be categorized as an emergency type need, it is not expected to have to wait through a mandatory week or two-week posting period. The position is listed as "open until filled" so it probably won't be up long.

In any case, if anyone actually wanted to apply (you have to officially do so here through Turnkey), here are the responsibilities as listed:

-- Coaching student-athletes at all practices, scheduled games/competitions, and post season; helping to prepare team physically and mentally for competition.

-- Direct game preparation and strategy.

-- Coordinating conditioning and training schedules with strength and conditioning staff.

-- Oversee recruiting activities for men’s basketball department including:

-- Travel to competitions and conduct home visits with prospective student-athletes

-- Monitor prospective recruits and incoming correspondence

-- View and analyze videos of prospective student-athletes

-- Qualitatively select athletes most appropriate for the men’s basketball program