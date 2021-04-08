 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Want to replace Sean Miller as Arizona's head men's basketball coach? Applications open now
editor's pick

Want to replace Sean Miller as Arizona's head men's basketball coach? Applications open now

  • Updated

Anyone interested in following these guys?  (That's Sean Miller, left, and Lute Olson at halftime of a UA women's game on Dec. 21, 2018 at McKale Center).

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tommy Lloyd? Damon Stoudamire? Josh Pastner?

Maybe it can be you, at least theoretically.

Arizona has posted the position of head men's basketball coach on its job site in order to comply with regulations, and you don't even have to have coaching experience.

Officially the minimum requirements are:

-- Bachelor’s degree

-- Competitive playing and/or coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level

-- Experience and knowledge of NCAA rules

-- Must be available to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends

The preferred qualifications listed are:

-- Coaching experience at the collegiate level

-- Coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level

(Note that head coaching experience is not mentioned at all, which is consistent with AD Dave Heeke's words Wednesday and fits the speculation around Lloyd, an assistant at Gonzaga).

Because the job is likely to be categorized as an emergency type need, it is not expected to have to wait through a mandatory week or two-week posting period. The position is listed as "open until filled" so it probably won't be up long.

In any case, if anyone actually wanted to apply (you have to officially do so here through Turnkey), here are the responsibilities as listed:

-- Coaching student-athletes at all practices, scheduled games/competitions, and post season; helping to prepare team physically and mentally for competition.

-- Direct game preparation and strategy.

-- Coordinating conditioning and training schedules with strength and conditioning staff.

-- Oversee recruiting activities for men’s basketball department including:

-- Travel to competitions and conduct home visits with prospective student-athletes

-- Monitor prospective recruits and incoming correspondence

-- View and analyze videos of prospective student-athletes

-- Qualitatively select athletes most appropriate for the men’s basketball program

-- Ensure academic assistance and monitoring.

-- Act as a public relation contact as needed.

-- Scouting and film editing.

-- Coordinate team responsibilities with regards to all support groups within the athletic department.

-- Educate new coaches/staff members on proper techniques and desired philosophies of the athletic department and the men’s basketball program.

-- Follow all NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, and University of Arizona policies and procedures.

-- Additional duties as assigned.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona AD Dave Heeke explains why UA moved on from Sean Miller

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News