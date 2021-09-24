Washington State blanks Arizona in Pac-12 soccer opener

The Arizona soccer team was shut out in its Pac-12 opener, losing to host Washington State 2-0 on Friday night.

UA (3-5, 0-1) fell behind 1-0 in the 13th minute, and the Cougars (7-1-1, 1-0) increased the lead to 2-0 with a 62nd-minute score.

Arizona was outshot 15-7 in being shut out for the second straight game.

The Wildcats will next host No. 3-ranked UCLA at 8 p.m. Thursday, and then USC visits for a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday, Oct. 3.