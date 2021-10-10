Washington State tops Arizona in volleyball; UA soccer team loses at Oregon State

The Washington State volleyball team swept Arizona 3-0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-20) at McKale Center on Sunday to hand the Wildcats their third straight defeat.

Freshman Puk Stubbe had 16 kills and hit .467 for UA (11-6, 3-3 Pac-12), while Kamaile Hiapo had 10 digs and Emery Herman notched 29 assists.

The Cougars improved to 10-6, 4-2.

Arizona next hosts No. 16 UCLA (12-2, 5-1) at 8 p.m. Friday. The Bruins are tied for first place in the Pac-12.

Beavers blank Wildcats

The UA soccer team dropped its sixth straight game, falling 2-0 at Oregon State on Sunday. The Wildcats (3-9, 0-5) have been outscored 12-2 during the skid.

The Beavers (11-2, 3-2) scored their goals in the 12th and 51st minutes.

Arizona hosts Washington (3-6-3, 1-2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.