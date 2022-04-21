Washington upsets Arizona's top-seeded men's tennis team in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

The top-seeded Arizona men's tennis team suffered an early exit from the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday, falling to eighth-seeded Washington 4-2 in Ojai, California.

The Wildcats' loss was their first against a conference opponent this season. Arizona went 7-0 versus Pac-12 schools en route the program's first-ever regular-season title.

Arizona had defeated Washington 4-1 in Seattle last Sunday, but was unable to replicate its success in the tournament. The Huskies opened the tournament on Wednesday, beating Oregon in a play-in match for the right to take on the Wildcats in the quarterfinals.

Here are the scores:

• UW's Clement Chiedkh def. UA's Gustaf Strom 6-3, 6-1

• UW's Jack Davis def. UA's Jonas Ziverts 7-6, 6-4

• UA's Colton Smith def. UW's Ewen Lumsden 6-0, 6-0

• UA's Herman Hoeyerall def. UW's Han-Chih Lin 6-2, 7-6

• UW's Cesar Bouchelaghem def. UA's Carlos Hassey: 6-3, 7-6

• UW's Nedim Suko def. UA's Nick Lagaev 6-4, 6-3

The Wildcats will find out May 2 if they have been selected to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The nation's top 16 teams host.

