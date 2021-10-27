Watch: Adia Barnes, Cate Reese on excitement for return of fans and Arizona's deep roster

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes and forward Cate Reese spoke ahead of Thursday's home exhibition game at McKale Center.
Barnes and Reese breakdown Arizona's depth, the team's offseason growth and the opportunity to play in front of fans again.
Barnes' big challenge
Adia Barnes on how she’s going to get the most out of Arizona’s lineup combinations: “It’s a huge challenge because there’s so many different ways.” pic.twitter.com/AzxP7iilWV— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 27, 2021
Welcome back to McKale, fans
Adia Barnes on how excited Arizona’s newcomers are to play in front of fans at McKale again pic.twitter.com/iKnjKNsjBE— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 27, 2021
No bad apples
“Koi (Love) said to me ‘you know, no one sucks on the team’… we don’t have anyone like that.”— Adia Barnes believes Arizona’s depth is strong throughout the entire roster. pic.twitter.com/gykclYcSki— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) October 27, 2021
Reese impressed with depth
Cate Reese on playing in front of fans again and Arizona’s talent level: “We’re going to have a lot of people playing and a lot of people in double digits, hopefully.” pic.twitter.com/9ipzBFNKph— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 27, 2021
Shaina's leadership role
Cate Reese on how point guard Shaina Pellington has grown as a leader since playing in the Olympics:“She actually wants it I think compared to when she first got here.” pic.twitter.com/sW3gbyWcGz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 27, 2021
