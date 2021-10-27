 Skip to main content
Watch: Adia Barnes, Cate Reese on excitement for return of fans and Arizona's deep roster
Arizona Women's Basketball

021321-spt-ua wbk-p7.jpg

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes gives forward Cate Reese's (25) ponytail a couple of twists before the Wildcats celebrate their win over Washington State in their Pac12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., February 12, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes and forward Cate Reese spoke ahead of Thursday's home exhibition game at McKale Center.

Barnes and Reese breakdown Arizona's depth, the team's offseason growth and the opportunity to play in front of fans again. 

Barnes' big challenge

Welcome back to McKale, fans

No bad apples

Reese impressed with depth

Shaina's leadership role

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

