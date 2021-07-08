Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'

Eye-catching dunks by Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin put the Arizona players onto FIBA's Top 5 plays list for the U19 World Cup's round of 16.
Mathurin made No. 3 when he stuffed in an alley-oop feed from Creighton-bound point guard Ryan Nembhard in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, while Tubelis threw down another one of his powerful left-handed slams for the No. 2 spot during Lithuania's 96-53 win over Iran.
Check out all the best action from the #FIBAU19 Round of 16 with the @Nike Top 5 Plays! 🔥5) @iamelijahfisher 🇨🇦4) @jovic_5 🇷🇸3) Ryan Nembhard & Bennedict Mathurin 🇨🇦2) Azuolas Tubelis 🇱🇹1) Gonzalo Corbalan 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/SLDB3GFTlU— FIBA (@FIBA) July 7, 2021
Unfortunately, Arizona-based viewers will have to get up early (or stay up very late) to catch either player in action Friday in the quarterfinals: Canada (4-0) will face Spain at 2 a.m. and Lithuania (3-1) will face France at 5 a.m. The final three days of the tournament will be carried on ESPN Plus.
Minnesota's Dawson Garcia didn't pick Arizona again, this time choosing North Carolina after picking Marquette over UA out of high school.