 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'
editor's pick

Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'

  • Updated

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin goes to the hoop during Canada's 86-65 win over Puerto Rico in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Daugavpils, Latvia.

 FIBA

Eye-catching dunks by Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin put the Arizona players onto FIBA's Top 5 plays list for the U19 World Cup's round of 16.

Mathurin made No. 3 when he stuffed in an alley-oop feed from Creighton-bound point guard Ryan Nembhard in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, while Tubelis threw down another one of his powerful left-handed slams for the No. 2 spot during Lithuania's 96-53 win over Iran.

Unfortunately, Arizona-based viewers will have to get up early (or stay up very late) to catch either player in action Friday in the quarterfinals: Canada (4-0) will face Spain at 2 a.m. and Lithuania (3-1) will face France at 5 a.m. The final three days of the tournament will be carried on ESPN Plus.

Minnesota's Dawson Garcia didn't pick Arizona again, this time choosing North Carolina after picking Marquette over UA out of high school.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News