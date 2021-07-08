Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'

Mathurin made No. 3 when he stuffed in an alley-oop feed from Creighton-bound point guard Ryan Nembhard in Canada's 86-56 win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday, while Tubelis threw down another one of his powerful left-handed slams for the No. 2 spot during Lithuania's 96-53 win over Iran.

Check out all the best action from the #FIBAU19 Round of 16 with the @Nike Top 5 Plays! 🔥5) @iamelijahfisher 🇨🇦4) @jovic_5 🇷🇸3) Ryan Nembhard & Bennedict Mathurin 🇨🇦2) Azuolas Tubelis 🇱🇹1) Gonzalo Corbalan 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/SLDB3GFTlU

Unfortunately, Arizona-based viewers will have to get up early (or stay up very late) to catch either player in action Friday in the quarterfinals: Canada (4-0) will face Spain at 2 a.m. and Lithuania (3-1) will face France at 5 a.m. The final three days of the tournament will be carried on ESPN Plus.