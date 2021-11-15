 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd and Justin Kier preview NDSU matchup, UA's early-season culture
Arizona Wildcats Basketball

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd and Justin Kier preview NDSU matchup, UA's early-season culture

Justin Kier makes a layup during Friday's win over UTRGV in McKale Center.

 Ana Beltran, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Justin Kier spoke during media availability Monday about the Wildcats' progress through two games and their thoughts on Tuesday's North Dakota State matchup.

Here are their best clips from the press conference.

First time for everything

Koloko's shot-blocking

Lloyd hopes fans comply with mask requirements

Thoughts on NDSU

Keeping it cool

4-star recruit has big potential

'Great spirit' key to Arizona's culture

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

