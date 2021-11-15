Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd and Justin Kier preview NDSU matchup, UA's early-season culture

Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Justin Kier spoke during media availability Monday about the Wildcats' progress through two games and their thoughts on Tuesday's North Dakota State matchup.
Here are their best clips from the press conference.
First time for everything
Tommy Lloyd says he watched Gonzaga play on live TV for the first time in his life. pic.twitter.com/iMtEIpIcyd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Koloko's shot-blocking
“He’s transformed his body into something pretty special.”— Justin Kier (@Jkiiiiii__) on Christian Koloko’s improved shot-blocking ability: pic.twitter.com/CB2QK8wQvi— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Lloyd hopes fans comply with mask requirements
Tommy Lloyd isn’t worried about Arizona players getting COVID-19 despite fans not following McKale Center mask mandate. “Our guys are going to get Covid from being college kids on a college campus.” pic.twitter.com/W3qHP1GD1w— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Thoughts on NDSU
Tommy Lloyd on North Dakota State, Arizona’s next opponent: pic.twitter.com/cn5gnLxUGI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2021
Keeping it cool
“He talks to you in a calm way and believes in you.”— Justin Kier on Tommy Lloyd’s demeanor on game days. pic.twitter.com/MCMgsIJLuN— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) November 15, 2021
4-star recruit has big potential
Tommy Lloyd on the addition of four-star stretch big Dylan Anderson (@bucketsallday45) to the 2022 recruiting class:“He’s got potential to be a great shooter, but I’m more excited to see what he can do around the basket.” pic.twitter.com/aX6FBRgmB9— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2021
'Great spirit' key to Arizona's culture
Tommy Lloyd says Arizona “is establishing a great spirit.” “The way they’re playing for each other, to me, that’s the most impressive thing because it all bleeds into the stats.” pic.twitter.com/2efrV2rhOQ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 15, 2021
