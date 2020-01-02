Watch: Sean Miller makes clear what improvements Arizona needs to make, discusses ASU matchup

Sean Miller's first press conference of the new decade started out with a personal New Year's resolution, but quickly shifted focus to problems he and his team need to find solutions to — and fast.

The 10-3 Arizona Wildcats enter conference play coming off losses to Gonzaga and St. John's, games in which Arizona's flaws were cast in the spotlight. At length Thursday, Miller dissected different aspects of the Cats and where improvements have to be made as the team prepares to face ASU on Saturday.

Here's a rundown of things Miller and center Chase Jeter said that stood out.

Is 2020 the year for Miller's New Year's resolution?

“I always have a New Year’s resolution to lose weight and that never happens so maybe 2020 is my year.” Same, Sean Miller. Same. pic.twitter.com/Ebm9888nn3 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) January 2, 2020

"Absurd" and "stupid" foul rate