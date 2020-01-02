You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: Sean Miller makes clear what improvements Arizona needs to make, discusses ASU matchup

Watch: Sean Miller makes clear what improvements Arizona needs to make, discusses ASU matchup

Arizona head coach Sean Miller coaches up Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) during a first half timeout against Northern Arizona at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Sean Miller's first press conference of the new decade started out with a personal New Year's resolution, but quickly shifted focus to problems he and his team need to find solutions to — and fast. 

The 10-3 Arizona Wildcats enter conference play coming off losses to Gonzaga and St. John's, games in which Arizona's flaws were cast in the spotlight. At length Thursday, Miller dissected different aspects of the Cats and where improvements have to be made as the team prepares to face ASU on Saturday.

Here's a rundown of things Miller and center Chase Jeter said that stood out.

Is 2020 the year for Miller's New Year's resolution?

"Absurd" and "stupid" foul rate

Good news for Gettings

Can Arizona win the Pac-12?

Miller uses Alabama football analogy to describe playing with pride

What stands out about ASU?

 

 

Chase Jeter taking more responsibility for rebounding

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News