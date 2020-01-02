Watch: Sean Miller makes clear what improvements Arizona needs to make, discusses ASU matchup

Sean Miller's first press conference of the new decade started out with a personal New Year's resolution, but quickly shifted focus to problems he and his team need to find solutions to — and fast.
The 10-3 Arizona Wildcats enter conference play coming off losses to Gonzaga and St. John's, games in which Arizona's flaws were cast in the spotlight. At length Thursday, Miller dissected different aspects of the Cats and where improvements have to be made as the team prepares to face ASU on Saturday.
Here's a rundown of things Miller and center Chase Jeter said that stood out.
Is 2020 the year for Miller's New Year's resolution?
"I always have a New Year's resolution to lose weight and that never happens so maybe 2020 is my year."
"Absurd" and "stupid" foul rate
Sean Miller says defensive rebounding and fouling have been weak points for Arizona this season. "We foul at an absurd rate. It's stupid."
Good news for Gettings
Sean Miller on the return of Stone Gettings (face fracture):
Can Arizona win the Pac-12?
"I can't answer that right now." Sean Miller not sure if Arizona can win the Pac-12, says team has to improve in several areas.
Miller uses Alabama football analogy to describe playing with pride
Sean Miller was asked about how Dylan Smith and Ira Lee have responded since not playing the entire second half vs. St. John's. Naturally, he compared it to Alabama football.
What stands out about ASU?
Sean Miller's scouting report on ASU: "With them, it starts with their energy on defense."
Chase Jeter taking more responsibility for rebounding
Arizona center Chase Jeter says rebounding has been a focal point for the Wildcats entering Pac-12 play.
