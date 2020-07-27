You are the owner of this article.
When Arizona Wildcats return to sports, school will shift to mobile-only tickets

091519-sports-UAFB-p39.JPG

Fans greet UA football players as they exit the stadium following a win last fall. Arizona Stadium’s capacity is expected to shrink because of COVID-19.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2019

If and when the Arizona Wildcats are to play sports this year, there will be a mobile-only delivery for tickets purchased to attend a sporting event.  

There's been no decision on if fans will be allowed entrance to games once they do begin, but the athletic department is discontinuing printed tickets to provide contactless entrance when it is permissible to have fans on campus.

In addition to aiming to create a safer game day experience, the change "allows for a more enhanced and efficient fan experience that prioritizes efficiency, security and sustainability," Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement. 

Fans will be able to purchase and store tickets on the Arizona Wildcats app and use their phone or other mobile device to scan tickets upon entrance. 

According to a UA athletic department staffer, the plan is to still have the McKale Center ticket office staffed for walk-ups and day-of-game purchased tickets that will be sent to mobile devices.

The Pac-12 shifted to a conference-only schedule for the fall sports season and has yet to announced an updated schedule. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

