Why Oregon State was picked last in the Pac-12 ... and is still playing

Then, maybe most important to OSU's rise beyond expectations is the case of Warith Alatishe, who has become the Beavers' leading rebounder and third-leading scorer (9.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg).

A transfer from Nicholls State who had promise -- Tinkle said last fall he was "just scratching the surface” of his skill level -- Alatishe wasn't even eligible to play until he received a waiver to do so on Nov. 20, well after preseason voting was in.

And nobody knows better than Arizona that the Beavers took a while to get going once the season began: The Wildcats beat OSU by 34 points on Jan. 14 in Corvallis and -- while that game came directly after the Beavers' COVID pause -- UA also beat OSU 70-61 on Feb. 11 at McKale Center.

As late as Feb. 15, after the Beavers lost at ASU, they were alone in eighth place in the Pac-12. They finished in a tie for sixth at 10-10, but earned the tiebreaker over Stanford because they had beaten Oregon -- and, thanks to Arizona, took over the No. 5 seed and first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament ... when they went on a roll that hasn't stopped.