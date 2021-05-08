Wildcats beat Kentucky, advance to men's tennis Sweet 16 for first time ever

The UA men's tennis team made program history on Saturday, beating host Kentucky to advance to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time.

The 18th-ranked Wildcats advance to the next round, which begins May 17 in Orlando, Florida. They'll take on either No. 3 overall seed Tennessee or Memphis; the teams are scheduled to play Sunday morning.

WILDCATS WIN!!For the first time in program history, Arizona is headed to the third round! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/klSeGhAdEb — Arizona Men's Tennis (@ArizonaMTennis) May 8, 2021

Arizona (21-7) was paced on Saturday by Jonas Ziverts, who upset Kentucky's Gabriel Diallo 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in singles play to clinch the victory. Herman Hoeyeraal and Carlos Hassey also won their singles matches, and the teams of Ziverts and Hoeyeraal and Hassey and Alejando Reguant won their doubles matches.