Wildcats cap home hockey slate with rivalry series, Senior Night

This weekend is the UA’s chance to take the lessons learned from those losses and end the season on a winning note. Since making a late-season coaching change, ASU will be no easy opponent.

And make mo mistake: the Wildcats will be motivated, too.

“It’s ASU. I don't care if it's a thumb war; it’s personal to us,” Berman said. “For us, it's two days to prepare. It’s two more shots at ASU. No matter if we've clinched that Cactus Cup or not, it's an opportunity to beat them.”

Coming into the final weekend, the 16th-ranked UA is 15-11-1. The 21st-ranked Devils are 11-14, but have won 6 of their last 10 games.

The significance of the weekend is just starting to hit Cusanelli, the team's captain. He watched over the years as other seniors moved on.

Now that it's his turn, "it's tough; it’ll be an emotional weekend," he said. "My mom's coming to town for the first time since I got here freshman year in 2017, so it's going to be awesome to have her out here at TCC for the first time."