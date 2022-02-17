Wildcats cap home hockey slate with rivalry series, Senior Night

The UA club hockey team will complete its 29-game regular season this weekend with a two-game series against rival Arizona State at Tucson Arena. With the Cactus Cup already secure for a fourth straight season, the Wildcats will focus on dialing in the details before the national tournament begins.
They'll also celebrate a senior class that includes Anthony Cusanelli, Dawson Marshall, Ben Jones, Max Meyer, Alex Johanson, Anthony Ciurro and Nolan Bivolcic.
“I could talk about all seven seniors that are graduating and definitely break down the different impacts and the fingerprints they have had in improving our culture,” UA coach Chad Berman said. “This is arguably the most impactful recruiting class we've ever had. Because to me, this is the group that really changed the culture.”
Berman never understates just how much the off-ice culture has changed since he took over as coach in 2014. That commitment to culture has transformed the Wildcats into two-time WCHL conference champions and contenders for a national title.
The Wildcats are coming off a disappointing road trip to North Dakota where they were outscored 10-2 by Minot State. Berman said playing against the top team in the country makes you very aware that every mistake will be punished.
This weekend is the UA’s chance to take the lessons learned from those losses and end the season on a winning note. Since making a late-season coaching change, ASU will be no easy opponent.
And make mo mistake: the Wildcats will be motivated, too.
“It’s ASU. I don't care if it's a thumb war; it’s personal to us,” Berman said. “For us, it's two days to prepare. It’s two more shots at ASU. No matter if we've clinched that Cactus Cup or not, it's an opportunity to beat them.”
Coming into the final weekend, the 16th-ranked UA is 15-11-1. The 21st-ranked Devils are 11-14, but have won 6 of their last 10 games.
The significance of the weekend is just starting to hit Cusanelli, the team's captain. He watched over the years as other seniors moved on.
Now that it's his turn, "it's tough; it’ll be an emotional weekend," he said. "My mom's coming to town for the first time since I got here freshman year in 2017, so it's going to be awesome to have her out here at TCC for the first time."
During his college career, Cusanelli has led the Wildcats to two WCHL conference championships, won four consecutive Cactus Cups, and posted 157 points in 121 games. He is the only player in UA history to play for the USA at the World University Games.
“Cusanelli didn't just put us on the map; he changed our culture, he changed our program,” Berman said.
Forward Jesse Lowell said he's learned a lot from Cusanelli and the way he leads. Lowell said he hopes to emulate how Cusanelli carries himself and his demeanor before games. He admitted that final home series of the season will be bittersweet.
“When you're laughing with the guys and doing all those fun things on the road, you realize that some of those guys won't be there next season; you’re definitely gonna miss them,” Lowell said. “I wish we had 20 games left, but, you know, things have to move on.”
With this senior class moving onto graduation, the focus for every player up and down the roster will be finishing their home season in style.
“I’ve played my fair share of games here, and I probably won't remember too many of them. But I'll definitely remember these last two, so I just don't want to go out the wrong way,” Cusanelli said. “I'm ready to play. I think the guys are all excited also, so we just want to make sure we end this the right way.”