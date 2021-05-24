 Skip to main content
Wildcats clinch final spot of match play in NCAA Championships

Arizona's Gile Bite Starkute at the 2021 NCAA Championships. Courtesy Arizona Athletics. 

 Courtesy Mike Christy, Arizona Athletics

The Arizona Wildcats have advanced to match play in the NCAA Championships for a third consecutive season.

A three-over par day in the final round on Monday was just enough for the Wildcats to take the last remaining spot of the eight women's golf teams moving on. 

The Wildcats finished stroke play at Scottsdale's Grayhawk Golf Club going 21-over for the week and tied with ASU for seventh place. The Cats barely secured a spot in match play, beating out LSU and Florida State by a stroke. 

The Wildcats will play Stanford in the first round of match play starting Tuesday.

Team leaderboard after final round of stroke play at NCAA Championships.

Stanford (-10) continued its dominance in the championships, winning stroke play by 13 shots over Duke (+3). Oklahoma State (+5), Ole Miss (+7), Texas (+9), and Auburn (+18) round out the rest of the eight schools advancing.

Arizona's 291 team score on Monday was their lowest of the championships, besting a mark of 292 reached in the first and third rounds. 

Gile Bite Starkute turned in UA's top performance of the afternoon as she shot a 69, her second-lowest score of the tournament. Starkute and YuSang Hou finished the championships tied for 36th at six-over.

Therese Warner finished T-62 (+12), while Vivian Hou and Ya Chun Chang tied for 66th (+13).

The UA women's golf program is no stranger to match play at the NCAA Championships. The Wildcats have advanced to match play in each of the last three seasons (2018, 2019, 2021) and took home the national championship in 2018. 

Match play begins Tuesday for all eight teams from Grayhawk Golf Club.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

