Wildcats clinch final spot of match play in NCAA Championships

The Arizona Wildcats have advanced to match play in the NCAA Championships for a third consecutive season.

A three-over par day in the final round on Monday was just enough for the Wildcats to take the last remaining spot of the eight women's golf teams moving on.

The Wildcats finished stroke play at Scottsdale's Grayhawk Golf Club going 21-over for the week and tied with ASU for seventh place. The Cats barely secured a spot in match play, beating out LSU and Florida State by a stroke.

The Wildcats will play Stanford in the first round of match play starting Tuesday.

Stanford (-10) continued its dominance in the championships, winning stroke play by 13 shots over Duke (+3). Oklahoma State (+5), Ole Miss (+7), Texas (+9), and Auburn (+18) round out the rest of the eight schools advancing.

Arizona's 291 team score on Monday was their lowest of the championships, besting a mark of 292 reached in the first and third rounds.

Gile Bite Starkute turned in UA's top performance of the afternoon as she shot a 69, her second-lowest score of the tournament. Starkute and YuSang Hou finished the championships tied for 36th at six-over.